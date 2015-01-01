|
Bayliss LT, Lamont-Mills A, du Plessis C, Morgan T. BMJ Open 2021; 11(2): e043649.
(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)
INTRODUCTION: A core facilitator of the transition from suicidal thoughts to suicide attempt is the individual's capacity for suicide. Suicide capacity is a theoretically universal concept adaptable for specific groups that is hypothesised to comprise three contributing factors: acquired capability, for example, previous self-harm; dispositional, such as genetic influences and practical, knowledge of and access to lethal means. Given that suicide capacity as a concept is continuing to develop, a review and synthesis of the current literature is timely to ensure future research and development of suicide prevention strategies are based on evidential knowledge. The aim of this review is to map the available evidence to provide an overview of factors that contribute to an adult's capacity for suicide.
public health; suicide & self-harm; adult psychiatry