Citation
Bolina A, Merrick RF, Perera D, Rajendran S, Pesala A, Bancroft D. Clin. Teach. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Domestic abuse is defined as 'controlling, coercive, threatening, degrading and violent behaviour' by an intimate partner, family member or carer.1 Globally, one in three women experience domestic abuse in their lifetime.2 Since the onset of the COVID‐19 pandemic, the rate of domestic abuse reporting has risen dramatically in the United Kingdom. The United Kingdom‐based charity, Refuge reported an average 66% increase in the weekly number of calls to the National Domestic Abuse Helpline, and a 950% increase in traffic to its website.2 Early 2020 data warned of a similar trend in countries like Australia, Brazil and Italy,3 where individual complaints of domestic violence in France and the United States rose by 35-36%, while in China the number of incidents was reported to increase threefold.3 As the crisis continues to evolve, we are overdue a period of reflection on how health care professionals could be better positioned to tackle this hidden pandemic.
