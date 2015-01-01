|
Despite a growing interest in elder abuse and neglect (EAN) among researchers and policy-makers in recent decades, most studies have concentrated on community-dwelling elders [1]. Little is known about mistreatment within institutional settings like nursing homes (NHs). This scarcity of evidence is especially palpable in low- and middle-income countries. Estimates from the National Center on Elder Abuse revealed that out of 44% of long-term care (LTC) residents who experienced abuse, only 7% of these cases were reported [2]. Compared to those living in the community, institutionalized older adults are at higher risks of abuse as they tend to be more physically dependent, have poorer cognition, lack social support, and come from lower socioeconomic background [3, 4]. Other factors have also been attributed to abuse in NHs such as inadequate staff training, lack of research, poor working conditions, funding issues, and absence of proper guidelines and screening tools [5]. In addition, gaps in policies and weak law enforcement - 2 common phenomena in low- and middle-income countries - often translate into a "deficit" in regulation and monitoring of LTC facilities [6, 7]. This renders institutional abuse largely hidden and unreported.
