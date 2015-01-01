Abstract

The examination of children suspected of being abused poses a great challenge for forensic pathologists. The risk of misjudgment is high and can have serious consequences for the child and the family. In unclear cases, an assessment should always be carried out on an interdisciplinary basis with the involvement of the relevant disciplines such as pediatrics, dermatology, or radiology. We present the case of a 2.5-year-old boy who was presented by his parents at the Pediatric Emergency Department of a Swiss University Hospital due to fever and weight loss. During the physical examination, conspicuous findings on the abdomen were present, and the responsible emergency physicians informed the child protective services. A clinical forensic examination occurred on behalf of the child protection services. The abdomen of the child showed several symmetrical scars. The initial questioning of the parents did not provide clear information about the origin of the injuries. Further professional questioning of the family by the child protective services concluded that the injuries were the result of a traditional medical treatment in Somalia, which occurred several weeks before.

