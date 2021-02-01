Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Facial trauma are an important cause of serious ocular morbidity. In particular domestic trauma are a small part of total. COVID-19 pandemic has been influencing our life in a way never seen before, people need to remain at home due to lockdown restrictions. In this scenario we are seeing an increase in the percentage of domestic facial trauma. In other hand pandemic has influenced the possibility of hospitalization, so daily based procedures increased their importance in global treatment planning. CASE PRESENTATION: A 58 yo man presented to our ward with a foreign body in left eyebrow. Trauma happened during gardening. CLINICAL DISCUSSION: The importance of imaging to perform the right procedure has become more important during pandemic to reduce time of hospitalization.



CONCLUSION: CT scan and ophtalmology consult have been the guideline to avoid a more invasive treatment which was performed in an outpatient regimen with local anesthesia.

