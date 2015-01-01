Abstract

AIMS: To explore nurses' experiences of suicide care and to identify and synthesize the most suitable interventions for the care of people with suicidal behaviour from a nursing perspective.



DESIGN: Qualitative meta-synthesis. DATA SOURCES: Comprehensive search of five electronic databases for qualitative studies published between January 2015 and June 2019. REVIEW METHODS: The PRISMA statement was used for reporting the different phases of the literature search and the Critical Appraisal Skills Programme (CASP) qualitative research checklist was used as an appraisal framework. Data synthesis was conducted using Sandelowski and Barroso's method.



RESULTS: Seventeen articles met the inclusion criteria. The data analysis revealed 13 subcategories from which four main categories emerged: 'Understanding suicidal behaviour as a consequence of suffering', 'Nurses' personal distress in suicide care', 'The presence of the nurse as the axis of suicide care' and, 'Improving nurses' relational competences for a better therapeutic environment'.



CONCLUSION: Further training of nurses on the therapeutic relationship, particularly in non-mental health care work settings, and monitoring of the emotional impact on nurses in relation to suicide is required to promote more effective prevention and care. IMPACT: This review provides new insights on how suicide is interpreted, the associated emotions, the way suicide is approached and proposals for improving clinical practice from the point of view of nurses. The results demonstrate that the nurse-patient relationship, ongoing assessment, and the promotion of a sense of security and hope are critical in nursing care for patients who exhibit suicidal behaviour. Consequently, to promote an effective nursing care of suicide, nurses should be provided with further training on the therapeutic relationship. Thus, health institutions do not only provide the time and space to conduct an adequate therapeutic relationship, but also, through their managers, they should supervise and address the emotional impact that is generated in nurses caring for patients who exhibit suicidal behaviour.

Language: en