Wrege JS, Ruocco AC, Carcone D, Lang UE, Lee ACH, Walter M. J. Affect. Disord. 2021; 284: 126-135.
BACKGROUND: Many individuals with borderline personality disorder (BPD) perceive emotional expressions in faces intended to convey no emotion and display a heightened sensitivity to facial expressions conveying threat, such as fear. In BPD, the amygdala activates in response to ambiguous and threatening facial expressions, although the differential sensitivity of this brain region to higher and lower intensities of fearful expressions and the relationship of this neural activity to personality impairments have not yet been investigated.
fMRI; BPD; Ekman faces; faces task; personality functioning