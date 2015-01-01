Abstract

The article presents the results of project targeted to identify specifics of transformation of domestic violence while anti-pandemic measures are in force. The sociological survey was organized on the basis of the Crisis center for women in difficult life situations (Belgorod region, Russia). The sampling consisted of 46 women aged from 20 to 45 years endured domestic violence. The primary information was collected using semi-structured interview technique. Also, semi-structured interviews of experts from among sociologists and crisis center personnel were carried out. It is established that COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted on family relationships. The conditions of forced isolation and anti-pandemic measures observance significantly increase risk of domestic violence.

Language: ru