Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To explore the meaning of suicidal behavior from the perspective of family health professionals.



METHOD: A qualitative study developed during 2017-2018 with 18 primary care professionals from a Brazilian municipality. Grounded theory was used as the methodological framework. Semi-oriented interviews were conducted, transcribed, and analyzed by open, axial, and selective coding.



FINDINGS: The professionals perceived themselves as unprepared, emotionally affected, and fearful to work in suicide prevention, prioritizing the referral of people to specialized services regardless of the severity of the situation. Suicide was represented as both a choice and a condition of vulnerability, being more reprehensible when associated with individual choice.



CONCLUSION: We identified beliefs related to suicidal behavior that could affect the care of people at risk. Our findings reinforce the need for education and training in the prevention of suicidal behavior in primary care.

Language: en