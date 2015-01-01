|
Bhavsar V, Jannesari S, McGuire P, Maccabe JH, Das-Munshi J, Bhugra D, Dorrington S, Brown JSL, Hotopf MH, Hatch SL. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
BACKGROUND: Common mental disorders (CMD), such as depression and anxiety, are an important cause of morbidity, economic burden and public mental health need. The UK Improving Access to Psychological Therapies (IAPT) programme is a national effort to reduce the burden and impact of CMD, available since 2008. AIMS: To examine ethnic and migration-related differences in use of IAPT-based psychological treatment using a novel epidemiological dataset with linkage to de-identified IAPT records.
Ethnicity; Migration; Health inequalities; Common mental disorders; Psychological treatment