Abstract

BACKGROUND: Judo is a popular combat sport with a high risk of injury. To date, information on injuries in non-competitive and amateur judo is sparse. Injuries in Swiss judo have not been recorded systematically. The objective of this project was to develop an injury surveillance system for judo. Such a system not only provides a possibility for the systematic monitoring of injuries, but also allows for the planning and assessing of strategies for injury prevention.



METHODS: A survey was conducted to obtain an overview of injuries sustained in Swiss judo. The results served as a basis to develop and implement a database with a web interface, which is called injury surveillance system. Several judo athletes tested the new system in a trial.



RESULTS: Amateur judokas provided 34.2 % of the answers of the survey. Upper extremity injuries, especially of the shoulder, were most frequently reported, followed by lower extremity injuries, particularly of the knee. In due consideration of the results and experiences gained from the survey, the SJISS (Swiss Judo Injury Surveillance System) was established. SJISS is a web-based injury surveillance system designed for Swiss judo.



CONCLUSION: This is the first system developed to provide an ongoing and systematic recording of injuries in Swiss judo. The system allows for injury monitoring and may serve as a starting point for developing and evaluating injury prevention programmes.

Language: de