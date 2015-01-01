|
Citation
Tarshis S, Alaggia R, Logie CH. Violence Against Women 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
This article presents qualitative findings from a constructivist grounded theory study that examines intimate partner violence and employment-seeking from the perspectives of 10 service providers. Three distinct themes emerge through analysis: (a) understanding the intersecting barriers to employment faced by survivors, (b) integrated approaches to employment services, and (c) barriers to providing employment services.
Language: en
Keywords
intimate partner violence (IPV); employment; intervention/treatment