SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Tarshis S, Alaggia R, Logie CH. Violence Against Women 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1077801220988344

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This article presents qualitative findings from a constructivist grounded theory study that examines intimate partner violence and employment-seeking from the perspectives of 10 service providers. Three distinct themes emerge through analysis: (a) understanding the intersecting barriers to employment faced by survivors, (b) integrated approaches to employment services, and (c) barriers to providing employment services.

FINDINGS have important theoretical implications on the intersectional nature of employment-seeking and provide insight into IPV service responses.


Language: en

Keywords

intimate partner violence (IPV); employment; intervention/treatment

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print