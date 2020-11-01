|
Lockertsen, Varvin S, Færden A, Vatnar SKB. Arch. Psychiatr. Nurs. 2021; 35(1): 17-26.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
This study investigated the association between short-term risk assessment measured by the Brøset Violence Checklist (BVC) and imminent violence using repeated measurements and differentiating violence characteristics and gender. All patients admitted to an acute psychiatric ward during one year (N = 528) were included. Logistic regression and generalized linear mixed model (GLMM) analyses were conducted.
Language: en
*Acute psychiatry; *Gender; *Repeated measurements; *Risk assessment; *Violence