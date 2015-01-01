Abstract

Pubertal male Syrian hamsters (Mesocricetus auratus) treated with anabolic/androgenic steroids (AASs) during adolescence (P27-P56) display a highly intense aggressive phenotype that shares many behavioral similarities with pathological aggression in youth. Anticonvulsant drugs like valproate that enhance the activity of the γ-aminobutyric acid (GABA) neural system in the brain have recently gained acceptance as a primary treatment for pathological aggression. This study examined whether valproate would selectively suppress adolescent AAS-induced aggressive behavior and whether GABA neural signaling through GABAA subtype receptors in the latero-anterior hypothalamus (LAH; an area of convergence for developmental and neuroplastic changes that underlie aggression in hamsters) modulate the aggression-suppressing effect of this anticonvulsant medication. Valproate (1.0-10.0 mg/kg, intraperitoneal) selectively suppressed the aggressive phenotype in a dose-dependent fashion, with the effective anti-aggressive effects beginning at 5 mg/kg, intraperitoneally. Microinfusion of the GABAA receptor antagonist bicuculline (7.0-700 ng) into the LAH reversed valproate's suppression of AAS-induced aggression in a dose-dependent fashion. At the 70 ng dose of bicuculline, animals expressed the highly aggressive baseline phenotype normally observed in AAS-treated animals. These studies provide preclinical evidence that the anticonvulsant valproate selectively suppresses adolescent, AAS-induced aggression and that this suppression is modulated, in part, by GABA neural signaling within the LAH.

