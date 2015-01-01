|
Khurana M, Shoham N, Cooper C, Pitman AL. BMJ Open 2021; 11(2): e043179.
OBJECTIVES: Sensory impairments are associated with worse mental health and poorer quality of life, but few studies have investigated whether sensory impairment is associated with suicidal behaviour in a population sample. We investigated whether visual and hearing impairments were associated with suicidal ideation and attempt.
Language: en
mental health; suicide & self-harm; adult psychiatry