Abstract

The clinical presentation of major depression (MD) is heterogenous and comprises various affective and cognitive symptoms including an increased sensitivity to errors. Various electrophysiological but only few functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) studies investigated neural error processing in MD with inconsistent findings. Thus, reliable evidence regarding neural signatures of error processing in patients with current MD is limited despite its potential relevance as viable neurobiological marker of psychopathology. We therefore investigated a sample of 16 young adult female patients with current MD and 17 healthy controls (HC). During fMRI, we used an established Erikson-flanker Go/NoGo-paradigm and focused on neural alterations during errors of commission. In the absence of significant differences in rates of errors of commission in MD compared to HC, we observed significantly (p < 0.05, FWE-corrected on cluster level) enhanced neural activations of the dorsal anterior cingulate cortex (dACC) and the pre-supplementary motor area (pre-SMA) in MD relative to HC and thus, in brain regions consistently associated to neural error processing and corresponding behavioral adjustments. Considering comparable task performance, in particular similar commission error rates in MD and HC, our results support the evidence regarding an enhanced responsivity of neural error detection mechanisms in MD as a potential neural signature of increased negative feedback sensitivity as one of the core psychopathological features of this disorder.

