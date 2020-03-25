Abstract

PURPOSE: To evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the national lockdown on the demographic and clinical profile of patients presenting with ocular trauma.



METHODS: In this retrospective, hospital-based, comparative analysis, patients presenting to the emergency department with ocular trauma in the following COVID-19 period (March 25, 2020 to July 31, 2020) were compared with patients in the pre-COVID-19 period (March 25, 2019 to July 31, 2019).



RESULTS: Overall, 242 patients (COVID-19 period: 71 and pre-COVID-19 period: 171) presented with ocular trauma. The mean age of the patients in COVID-19 and pre-COVID-19 periods were 26.7 ± 17.3 and 34.1 ± 20.3 years, respectively (P = 0.008). A majority of patients (68.6%) in both groups were from the rural background. Home-related injuries were common in the COVID-19 period (78.8%) as compared to pre-COVID-19 period (36.4%) (P < 0.0001). Iron particles (29.5%) were the common inflicting agents in the COVID-19 period while it was plant leaves (25.5%) in the pre-COVID-19 period. The most common ocular diagnosis was open globe injury (40.8%) in the COVID-19 period and microbial keratitis (47.9%) in the pre-COVID-19 period. Surgical intervention was required in 46.4% of patients in the COVID-19 period and 32.1% of patients in the pre-COVID-19 period (P = 0.034).



CONCLUSION: During the COVID-19 period. there was a significant decline in the number of patients presenting with ocular trauma. In this period, a majority of patients sustained ocular trauma in home-settings. About half the patients required surgical intervention which was most commonly rendered in the form of primary wound repair.

