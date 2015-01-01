Abstract

Gang violence remains an ongoing crisis in many communities in the United States. This paper assesses the potential association of gang-occupied neighborhoods with birth outcomes. Adverse birth outcomes serve as a "barometer" of population health, denoting both poor conditions for human development and portending future public health concerns. We draw upon (1) Los Angeles County Vital Statistics Birth Records (2008-2012), (2) GIS information on gang territory boundaries, (3) LA city geo-coded crime data, and (4) the 2010 U.S. Census and 2006-2010 American Community Survey. We find an association between gang-occupied neighborhoods and adverse birth outcomes; however, this association is largely explained by other neighborhood socio-demographic characteristics, crime notwithstanding. We also find that gangland neighborhoods tend to exacerbate the effects of crime for all birth outcomes, but only significantly so for small for gestational age births. Lastly, gang co-residence, crime, and other neighborhood demographics explain a substantial portion of socioeconomic and racial/ethnic disparities in adverse birth outcomes. Gangland neighborhoods appear to be a novel contributor to both population health and health disparities. Future studies should address these relationships in a broad range of metropolitan settings, paying careful attention to causal linkages and moderating effects of gangs and crime.

