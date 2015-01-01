|
Blake KR, O'Dean SM, Lian J, Denson TF. Psychol. Sci. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
How online social behavior covaries with real-world outcomes remains poorly understood. We examined the relationship between the frequency of misogynistic attitudes expressed on Twitter and incidents of domestic and family violence that were reported to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. We tracked misogynistic tweets in more than 400 areas across 47 American states from 2013 to 2014. Correlation and regression analyses found that misogynistic tweets were related to domestic- and family-violence incidents in those areas. A cross-lagged model showed that misogynistic tweets positively predicted domestic and family violence 1 year later; however, this effect was small.
Twitter; social media; alcohol; domestic violence; family violence; aggression; open data