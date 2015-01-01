|
Holmes G, Clacy A, Hermens DF, Lagopoulos J. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
OBJECTIVE: The majority of individuals experiencing depression or in crisis do not seek assistance through formal support pathways. Thus, the presence of informal "gatekeepers" in the community is vital to identifying and supporting these individuals through crisis. The objective of this study was to evaluate the longitudinal effectiveness of "SafeTALK" suicide prevention gatekeeper training in a general community sample.
Language: en