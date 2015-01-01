SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Horner DE, Greenberg J. Behav. Brain Sci. 2021; 44: e10.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Cambridge University Press)

DOI

10.1017/S0140525X20000400

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Using terror management theory and research findings, we expand the framework provided by Lee and Schwarz to highlight the potential link between separation and connection effects to existential, death-related concerns. Specifically, we address how death awareness may motivate separation and connection behaviors and how engaging in these behaviors may serve a protective terror management function.


Language: en
