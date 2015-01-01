CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Wentzel D, von Walter B, Scharfenberger P. Behav. Brain Sci. 2021; 44: e27.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Lee and Schwarz propose that grounded procedures can also be related to connection rather than separation. Drawing on consumer behavior research, we point to different grounded procedures of connection - in terms of the motor actions involved, their salient properties, and their motivational conditions - and discuss how procedures of separation may be affected by the procedures of connection that precede them.
Language: en