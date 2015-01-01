Abstract

We present a rare case of corneal abrasion with mild eyelid epitheliopathy caused by a high-voltage electrical spark. The case includes emergency department evaluation and subsequent management at the burn center with ophthalmology. The prognosis, in this case, is good, however, the potential severity of high-voltage electrical injuries can be much worse. Prevention strategies for occupational electrical injuries are discussed with an emphasis on proper personal protective equipment (PPE).

Language: en