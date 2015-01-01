SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lee WK, Barnett SM, Stead T, Banerjee PR, Ganti L. Cureus 2021; 13(1): e12662.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Curēus)

DOI

10.7759/cureus.12662

PMID

33598370

Abstract

We present a rare case of corneal abrasion with mild eyelid epitheliopathy caused by a high-voltage electrical spark. The case includes emergency department evaluation and subsequent management at the burn center with ophthalmology. The prognosis, in this case, is good, however, the potential severity of high-voltage electrical injuries can be much worse. Prevention strategies for occupational electrical injuries are discussed with an emphasis on proper personal protective equipment (PPE).


Language: en

Keywords

corneal injury; electrical burn

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print