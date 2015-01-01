|
Citation
|
de Carvalho FMT, Dos Santos ASV, Lins-Filho PC, de Vasconcelos MMVB, Caldas Júnior AF, Godoy GP. Dent. Traumatol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND/AIM: Due to the increase in incarceration rates, the prison community has attracted much concern in the recent past. Although people in prison are often socially disadvantaged and vulnerable to a range of health problems, there is a lack of information on the oral health conditions of prisoners. Thus, the aim of this study was to survey the oral problems of a sample of the male incarcerated population of Brazil, focusing on dental trauma. MATERIAL AND METHODS: The research was undertaken over a three-month period in 2017. It was a cross-sectional study of 756 prisoners of the Curado Prison Complex, located in Recife, PE. Using a previously calibrated examiner, dental trauma was measured with the Andreasen index. Etiology of dental trauma and socio-demographic data were collected with questions developed for this survey. Standard descriptive statistics were used to report frequency estimates. The chi-square test, Fisher's exact test, and Mann-Whitney U-test were used to compare groups. In addition, a binary logistic regression was performed to identify whether the studied variables could predict the occurrence of dental trauma.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
prison; adults; prisoner; rehabilitation center; tooth injuries