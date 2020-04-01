|
Citation
|
Nouredanesh M, Godfrey A, Howcroft J, Lemaire ED, Tung J. Gait Posture 2020; 85: 178-190.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Despite advances in laboratory-based supervised fall risk assessment methods (FRAs), falls still remain a major public health problem. This can be due to the alteration of behavior in laboratory due to the awareness of being observed (i.e., Hawthorne effect), the multifactorial complex etiology of falls, and our limited understanding of human behaviour in natural environments, or in the' wild'. To address these imitations, a growing body of literature has focused on free-living wearable-sensor-based FRAs. The objective of this narrative literature review is to discuss papers investigating natural data collected by wearable sensors for a duration of at least 24 h to identify fall-prone older adults.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Wearable sensors; Ambulatory fall risk assessment; Falls in elderly; Free-living fall predictors; Inertial measurement unit