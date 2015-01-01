Abstract

Hand injuries are a significant problem in many industries with relatively high incidence rates and injury severity. Many workers are required to wear impact protective gloves to protect their hands from impact-related hazards. This research presents the results of an experimental quantification of metacarpal gloves performance subjected to controlled impacts. Thirteen cadaveric hands were used to conduct a set of controlled impact tests on protected and unprotected hands. The controlled impacts targeted the proximal interphalangeal (PIP) joints, the metacarpophalangeal (MCP) joints, and the middle section of the metacarpal bones. Two types of metacarpal gloves commonly used in mining and oil and gas operations were selected for the tests. These gloves include different material and protection configurations on the dorsal side of the hand. The performance of selected gloves was quantified using the maximum reaction force to the impact and number of bone fractures. A total of 191 impacts produced 108 fractures, from which 71% corresponded to the unprotected hands and 40% to the protected hands. Depending on the impact position and type of glove used, the effect of protection ranged from no change up to a 23% reduction in peak reaction force.

Language: en