Deck JW, Kern T, Cavanagh L, Bartow M, Perkins Iii FT, Hoberecht T, Migdalski A. J. Fam. Pract. 2021; 70(1): e4-e6.
(Copyright © 2021, Dowden Health Media)
Abstract
Yes, in some populations. Youth and adolescents with self-reported history of concussion had increased risk of depressive disorders (strength of recommendation [SOR]: B, based on a prospective cohort study and a retrospective cohort study). Evidence was inconsistent for college athletes. Athletes with ≥ 3 concussions exhibited more depressive disorders, but no association was observed for those with 1 or 2 concussions compared to nonconcussion injuries (SOR: B, based on a cross-sectional study, a small prospective cohort study, and a case-control study).
