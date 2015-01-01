|
Spencer MR, Hedegaard HB. MMWR Morb. Mortal. Wkly. Rep. 2021; 70(7): 258.
(Copyright © 2021, (in public domain), Publisher U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
n 2019, among persons aged ≥15 years, death rates attributed to excessive cold or hypothermia were higher in rural areas than in urban areas across every age group. Crude rates were lowest among those aged 15-34 years at 0.2 and 0.5 per 100,000 population in urban and rural areas, respectively. Rates increased with age, with the highest rates among those aged ≥85 years at 4.6 in urban areas and 8.6 in rural areas. Differences between urban and rural rates also increased with age.
