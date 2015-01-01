|
Citation
|
Serretti A, De Ronchi D, Olgiati P. Neuropsychobiology 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Karger Publishers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Irritable mood (IM) and subthreshold hypomanic symptoms are reported in half and two-fifths of major depressed subjects respectively, but their clinical and prognostic meanings remain unclear. The aim of this study was to test the clinical usefulness of 2 specifiers in DSM-IV major depressive disorder (MDD): IM occurring during an index episode (IM+) and lifetime episodes of elated mood or IM with at least 2 concurrent hypomanic symptoms (subthreshold hypomanic episodes [SHEs]).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicidal ideation; Childhood maltreatment; Major depression; Irritability; Social impairment; Suicidal behavior