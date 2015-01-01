Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The frequency of workplace violence has increased significantly across several countries, with short- and long-term effects on workers' health. Within the health care sector, nursing professionals are the most exposed to workplace violence, since they provide direct assistance to patients on a 24-hour basis.



OBJECTIVES: To identify the types of occupational violence experienced by nursing professionals.



METHODS: This was a descriptive, quantitative study of 55 nursing professionals in the emergency unit of a public hospital. Data were collected between April and June 2018 through the Questionnaire for Workplace Violence Experienced or Witnessed by Nursing Professionals. Categorical variables were presented as frequencies and percentages, while continuous variables were described using measures of central tendency and dispersion.



RESULTS: A total of 49 (88.9%) participants had experienced workplace violence, with 21 (38%) suffering verbal abuse; 14 (25.4%) experiencing mobbing; 6 (11%) reporting physical violence; 5 (9.1%) suffering sexual harassment; and 3 (5.4%) reporting racial discrimination. Furthermore, 44 (90%) of these individuals reported that the incidents of violence could have been prevented.



CONCLUSIONS: The types of violence observed included physical aggression, verbal abuse, sexual harassment and racial discrimination, with verbal abuse being the most commonly reported. These acts were perpetrated by patients and their families, as well as colleagues and supervisors. Violence prevention strategies should be implemented in institutions in order to provide a safe working environment.

Language: en