King TL, Lamontagne AD. Scand. J. Public Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
AIMS: Worldwide, construction industries are considered to be key economic pillars of the societies they serve, and construction workers constitute a sizeable proportion of the global paid workforce. In many parts of the world, construction workers are at elevated risk of suicide. Here, we examine the extent to which construction workers may be differentially exposed to the economic effects of COVID-19.
mental health; suicide; Occupational health; COVID-19; workplace