Abstract

Caffeine is widely used to promote alertness and cognitive performance under challenging conditions, such as sleep loss. Non-digestive modes of delivery typically reduce variability of its effect. In a placebo-controlled, 50-h total sleep deprivation (TSD) protocol we administered four 200 mg doses of caffeine-infused chewing-gum during night-time circadian trough and monitored participants' drowsiness during task performance with infra-red oculography. In addition to the expected reduction of sleepiness, caffeine was found to disrupt its degrading impact on performance errors in tasks ranging from standard cognitive tests to simulated driving. Real-time drowsiness data showed that caffeine produced only a modest reduction in sleepiness (compared to our placebo group) but substantial performance gains in vigilance and procedural decisions, that were largely independent of the actual alertness dynamics achieved. The magnitude of this disrupting effect was greater for more complex cognitive tasks.

