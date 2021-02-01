Abstract

Sulfur mustard (SM) is a chemical warfare agent that has been used throughout recent history and remains a threat today. Exposed soldiers and civilians experience a variety of symptoms primarily in the respiratory system, skin, and eyes. The ocular tissues are highly sensitive to damage by SM and undergo unique manifestations of acute, chronic, and delayed complications that can persist for months and years after exposure. The mechanisms of this unique mustard gas keratopathy are still not fully understood and animal models for the study of this disease are discussed. Recent advances in mechanisms of injury are included in this review. Ophthalmic manifestations of SM injury including persistent epithelial defects, limbal stem cell deficiency, corneal neovascularization, dry eye, and corneal opacification have been reported. A wide variety of medical and surgical therapies have been studied and are reviewed here along with potential future therapies.

Language: en