Waller BY, Harris J, Quinn CR. Trauma Violence Abuse 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
OBJECTIVES: African American women are disproportionately impacted by intimate partner violence (IPV)-related homicide. They reflect the second highest prevalence rates and experience the highest rates of murder resulting from IPV victimization. Although most survivors note that they have experienced rejection and anticipatory stigma as barriers to their help seeking, African American women additionally experience racism and racial discrimination as obstacles that may further preclude their help seeking. This systematic review highlights African American women's experiences of rejection from providers and the effects that it may have upon their ability to secure urgent aid.
Language: en
domestic violence; intimate partner violence; African American women; help seeking; intersectionality