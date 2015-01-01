Abstract

Viewed to be healthier than ethnic Hispanics born in the United States, Hispanic immigrants represent numerous subgroups with clearly heterogeneous geographic, cultural, structural, and social origins. This study asked how the factors length of U.S. residency, social status, lifestyle, and health care might explain self-reported depression within 5 large, discrete subgroups comprising immigrants from, in turn, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, and other nations in Central and South America. The study also examined ethnicity's potential role moderating self-reported depression's associations. With pooled data from National Health Interview Surveys 1999-2015, it evaluated each ethnic group separately. Self-reported depression was associated generally with lengthening residence in the U.S., with being female, with poverty, with unemployment, with lack of education, and with lifestyle and health-care factors. These associations were not uniform across ethnic groups, however. Where self-reported depression is concerned, descriptive results suggest the proverbial health advantage may largely accrue specifically to Hispanic immigrants of Cuban and of Central/South American origin.

