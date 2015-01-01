Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To assess the prevalence of delirium (DEL) among older patients living at home and periodically visited by their General Practitioners (GPs).



DESIGN: Observational study. SETTING: In Italy, programmed home visits by the GPs are regularly scheduled for their vulnerable and frail patients who are often on poly-drug regimens and suffering from dementia. PARTICIPANTS: N = 102 patients among those receiving programmed home visits by n = 6 GP based in the Brianza area (Lombardy). MEASUREMENTS: Patients were screened for delirium with the Italian version of the 4AT, with a score ≥ 4 considered as a positive indicator for DEL. The Charlson Comorbidity Index (CCI), the Short Physical Performance Battery (SPPB), the presence of dementia, and benzodiazepine (BZD) use were recorded.



RESULTS: DEL+ was detected in almost half of the recruited sample (44.1%), and it was clearly associated with increased comorbidity and decreased motor abilities. Pre-existing dementia was documented in most of DEL+ patients (71.1%), while this was the case for only a minority of DEL- (5.2%, p < 0.00001). Analogously, BZD use was over-represented in the DEL+ group with respect to the DEL- one (73.3% vs. 22.8%, p < 0.00001).



CONCLUSIONS: DEL prevalence as detected by GP during programmed home visits is surprisingly high, and related to motor impairment, comorbidities (among which dementia), and BZD use. DEL prompt recognition should be one of the goals of GP-programmed home visits, since this treatable and preventable condition is associated to an elevated burden of frailty and risk of death.

