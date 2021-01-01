|
Alsharari AF, Abu-Snieneh HM, Abuadas FH, Elsabagh NE, Althobaity A, Alshammari FF, Alshmemri MS, Aroury AM, Alkhadam AQ, Alatawi SS. Australas. Emerg. Care 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, College of Emergency Nursing Australasia, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
BACKGROUND: Workplace violence (WPV) against nurses continues to be a challenge within healthcare systems worldwide. Quantifying the burden of WPV in emergency departments will inform the design of appropriate interventions. This study aimed to determine the prevalence, pattern and factors associated with WPV among emergency nurses working in Saudi Arabia.
Language: en
Saudi Arabia; Emergency department; Workplace violence; Abuse reporting; Emergency nursing