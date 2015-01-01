|
Citation
Ostrach BMM. BMC Womens Health 2021; 21(1): e73.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Providers face increasing demands to screen for various health issues. Family medicine, primary care, and obstetric providers are encouraged to screen women universally for intimate partner violence, which could be challenging without comprehensive screening tools. The screening expectations and demands motivated providers and staff in south-central Appalachia (U.S.) to engage community members in streamlining women's health screening tools, and integrating intimate partner violence screening questions, through a Human-Centered Design (HCD) process. The objective of this article is to present participants' experiences with and perceptions of the HCD process for developing screening tools for women's health.
Language: en
Keywords
United States; Appalachia; Community engagement; Human-centered design; Qualitative interviews; Screening; Women’s health