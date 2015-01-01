|
Citation
|
Yuan J, Cline E, Liu M, Huang H, Feng J. BMJ Open 2021; 11(2): e039975.
|
Copyright
|
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Tuning of lower-limb (LL) robotic prosthesis control is necessary to provide personalised assistance to each human wearer during walking. Prostheses wearers' adaptation processes are subjective and the efficiency largely depends on one's mental processes. Therefore, beyond physical motor performance, prosthesis personalisation should consider the wearer's preference and cognitive performance during walking. As a first step, it is necessary to examine the current measures of cognitive performance when a wearer walks with an LL prosthesis, identify the gaps and methodological considerations, and explore additional measures in a walking setting. In this protocol, we outlined a scoping review that will systematically summarise and evaluate the measures of cognitive performance during walking with and without LL prosthesis.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
rehabilitation medicine; protocols & guidelines; statistics & research methods