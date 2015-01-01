Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To understand the meaning of the experiences of children living in a shelter through therapeutic play.



METHOD: Descriptive, qualitative study, carried out in a non-governmental philanthropic shelter located in the city of Santos (SP) - Brazil. The sample was composed of five children between four and 11 years old, who agreed to participate in the study and were also authorized by their legal guardian. Observation during a dramatic therapeutic play session was the strategy used for data collection. Data were analyzed using Bardin's content analysis technique.



RESULTS: Six categories emerged from the data, highlighting aspects of the child's daily life in the shelter and at school, as well as the nostalgia for family and the way they deal with fear in the shelter. It is also worth mentioning the constant attempt to obtain the approval of the adult and the contentment experience while playing with this adult. FINAL CONSIDERATIONS: The therapeutic play allowed the children to reflect on their experiences and have moments of catharsis. For the adult, it was possible to understand how it is to live in a shelter and the challenges faced by the children in this context.

