Abstract

The introduction of autonomous vehicles (AVs) could prevent many accidents attributable to human driver error. However, even entirely driverless vehicles will sometimes require remote human intervention. Current taxonomies of automated driving do not acknowledge the possibility of remote control of AVs or the challenges that are unique to such a driver in charge of a vehicle that they are not physically occupying. Yet there are significant differences between situation awareness (SA) in normal driving contexts and SA in these remote driving operations. We argue that the established understanding of automated driving requires updating to include the context of remote operation that is likely to come in to play at higher levels of automation. It is imperative to integrate the role of the remote operator within industry standard taxonomies, so that regulatory frameworks can be established with regards to the training required for remote operation, the necessary equipment and technology, and a comprehensive inventory of the use cases under which we could expect remote operation to be carried out. We emphasise the importance of designing control interfaces in a way that will maximise remote operator (RO) SA and we identify some principles for designing systems aimed at increasing an RO's sense of embodiment in the AV that requires temporary control.

