Abstract

Ecstasy use is commonly combined with ethanol consumption. While combination drug use in general is correlated with a higher risk for toxicity, the risk of the specific combination of ecstasy (3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA)) and ethanol is largely unknown. Therefore, we have reviewed the literature on changes in MDMA pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics due to concurrent ethanol exposure in human, animal and in vitro studies. MDMA pharmacokinetics appear unaffected: the MDMA blood concentration after concurrent exposure to MDMA and ethanol was comparable to lone MDMA exposure in multiple human placebo-controlled studies. In contrast, MDMA pharmacodynamics were affected: locomotor activity increased and body temperature decreased after concurrent exposure to MDMA and ethanol compared to lone MDMA exposure. Importantly, these additional ethanol effects were consistently observed in multiple animal studies. Additional ethanol effects have also been reported on other pharmacodynamic aspects, but are inconclusive due to a low number of studies or due to inconsistent findings. These investigated pharmacodynamic aspects include monoamine brain concentrations, neurological (psychomotor function, memory, anxiety, reinforcing properties), cardiovascular, liver and endocrine effects. Although only a single or a few studies were available investigating these aspects, most studies indicated an aggravation of MDMA-induced effects upon concurrent ethanol exposure. In summary, concurrent ethanol exposure appears to increase the risk for MDMA toxicity. Increased toxicity is due to an aggravation of MDMA pharmacodynamics, while MDMA pharmacokinetics is largely unaffected. Although a significant attenuation of the MDMA-induced increase of body temperature was observed in animal studies, its relevance for human exposure remains unclear.

