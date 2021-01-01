Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Penetrating injuries to the sub-diaphragmatic aorta are challenging, with high mortality rates. Most penetrating aortic trauma results from gunshots or stab wounds. This case reports a successful aortic bypass, following partial aortic transection caused by an accidental fall on a utility knife. REPORT: A healthy 82 year old woman was admitted to the emergency department following penetrating abdominal trauma following an accidental fall on an 18 cm long utility knife. On admission, the patient was haemodynamically stable, with no neurological deficit. Computed tomography angiography revealed multiple abdominal injuries to the stomach, duodenum, L4-L5 left vertebrae, and infrarenal abdominal aorta. The patient underwent urgent midline laparotomy, followed by successful aortic repair using a 14 mm polyester graft. The gastric and duodenal lesions were repaired with an omental patch. The post-operative course was uneventful.



DISCUSSION: Penetrating abdominal trauma with visceral lesions and aortic transection are high risk injuries, albeit rarely described in the literature. A low threshold for imaging, and multidisciplinary management by vascular and visceral surgeons are essential for timely recognition and successful intervention.

