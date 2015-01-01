|
Seiter CR, Brophy NS. Health Commun. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, use of social networking sites (SNSs) surged in many countries, including the United States. This content analysis of a convenience sample of English language conversations examined how users sought and provided social support on three Western-dominated SNSs, Reddit (N = 100), YouTube (N = 100), and Facebook (N = 100), during the week following the declaration of COVID-19 as a pandemic. In addition to analyzing social support, this study examined aggressive communication, which often leads to undesirable mental health outcomes, on Reddit, YouTube, and Facebook during this period. According to the Social Identity Model of Individuation Effects (SIDE), anonymous environments which codify civil communication norms are more likely to yield prosocial behavior.
