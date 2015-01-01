|
Citation
|
Thomas LS, Buch E, Pillay Y. Hum. Resour. Health 2021; 19(1): e22.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Community health worker teams are potential game-changers in ensuring access to care in vulnerable communities. Who are they? What do they actually do? Can they help South Africa realize universal health coverage? As the proactive arm of the health services, community health workers teams provide household and community education, early screening, tracing and referrals for a range of health and social services. There is little local or global evidence on the household services provided by such teams, beyond specific disease-oriented activities such as for HIV and TB. This paper seeks to address this gap.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Community health worker; Health and psychosocial activities; Large-scale comprehensive care