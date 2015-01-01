Abstract

This research focused on how defense attorneys who represent sex offenders perceive their work with them and whether this representation affects their daily life and mental well-being. Fifteen defense attorneys working for the Public Defender's Office in Israel were interviewed using a semi-structured interview. The findings indicated two major issues related to defense attorney perception of their work: (1) the distinctiveness of representing sex offenders due to their unique characteristics and (2) the emotional impact of working with sex offenders. The findings suggest complex effects and implications of working with sex offenders. In the interviews, participants reiterated their attempt to remain objective and nonjudgmental. Even so, they also described a wide range of feelings in the face of exposure to sex offenses and their job of defending sex. Feelings of anger, disgust, and revulsion at the offenses co-existed with feelings of pity and empathy for the offender. These descriptions constitute significant support for the emotional cost to attorneys and their consequent distress. Feelings of wariness, loss of trust, and emotional detachment were described as part of coping with exposure to the disturbing nature of sex offenses. In addition, participants noted how these feelings impact daily interactions with their own children.

