Abstract

BACKGROUND: The average annual national estimate of injuries sustained by collegiate athletes is 210,674, which encompasses both those of a musculoskeletal and a concussive nature. Although athletic injuries are sustained through physical means and produce physical symptoms, sports-related injuries may be a stressor among athletes that is related to mental health.



PURPOSE: The purpose of this systematic review is to summarize existing literature describing mental health responses in collegiate athletes with a concussion compared to those with a musculoskeletal injury. STUDY DESIGN: Systematic Review.



METHODS: Systematic searches of PubMed, CINAHL, Scopus, ProQuest, and SportDiscus were completed. The Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) guidelines were utilized.



METHODological quality was assessed using the Joanna Briggs Institute (JBI) Critical Appraisal Tool. Data extracted from the included articles included the study design, number of participants, type of injury, sex, age, sport participation, outcome measures, and time to return to play.



RESULTS: A total of six articles were included. Peak depressive symptoms in athletes who sustain a concussion or musculoskeletal injury occur within one-week post-injury. No significant differences between the concussive and musculoskeletal groups anxiety scores were found at baseline or at each follow-up session. Athletes from both groups were found to be returning to their respective sports with anxiety scores representative of clinical anxiety.



CONCLUSION: Similar trends in depressive and anxiety symptoms at various time points post-injury were observed in athletes with both musculoskeletal and concussive injuries. This study identified that athletes were returning to play before their psychological symptoms had returned to their baseline. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: 2a.

