Teare-Ketter A, LaForme Fiss A, Ebert J. Int. J. Sports Phys. Ther. 2021; 16(1): 248-258.
Abstract
BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE: Less than half of patients discharged from the emergency department post-concussion receive patient education or follow-up care, and 10-20% of individuals will develop symptoms that last longer than six months. Current research on interventions for post-concussion syndrome (PCS) shows inconsistent results, and recommendations for effective physical therapy treatment for patients with chronic PCS are lacking. The purpose of this case report is to highlight a successful, multi-system approach to physical therapy examination and treatment of a patient with chronic PCS. CASE DESCRIPTION: This case describes a 21-year-old male who sustained a concussion 356 days prior to evaluation. He received no follow-up treatment and reported periods of worsening symptoms since the injury. Impairments in cervical range of motion and accessory mobility, vestibular and vestibulo-ocular function, and postural stability were identified. Both cognitive and emotional symptoms were also present. The patient attended eight, sixty-minute sessions over a five-week period in an outpatient setting. Comprehensive physical therapy interventions included manual therapy, vestibular rehabilitation, and neuromotor retraining aimed at restoring proper sensory integration and midline postural orientation. OUTCOMES: Outcomes included cervical spine goniometric measurements and accessory mobility assessments.
post-concussion syndrome; concussion; movement system; vestibular rehabilitation; cervicogenic