Abstract

PURPOSE: Suicide has been a leading cause of death for Black youth in the U.S. since the 1980s. Yet, empirical investigations that examine correlates of suicidality and assess within-group differences among Black boys and girls are scant. The current study therefore sought to rectify this gap by assessing whether feelings of worthlessness and parent relationships were associated with suicidality for Black adolescents, while also examining whether youth's experiences are consistent across gender groups.



METHODS: Data from the 2004-2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) were analyzed using multivariate logistic regression. The NSDUH is a nationally representative probability sample of households in the U.S. Predicted probabilities were plotted to aid interpretation of odds ratios.



RESULTS: Black girls reported more suicide ideation and attempt. Black girls also reported more feelings of worthlessness, while boys reported fewer fights with their parents.



RESULTS from the gender-stratified logistic regression analyses revealed that feelings of worthlessness were associated with significantly greater odds of suicide ideation, planning, and attempt both for Black girls and boys. The frequency of fighting with parents was associated with greater odds of all three suicide outcomes for girls and ideation only for boys. Receiving verbal affirmation from parents was associated with significantly lower odds of suicide ideation among girls only.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings indicate that some intrapersonal and interpersonal factors are differentially associated with suicide in boys and girls. As such, affirming Black youth of their self-worth and promoting positive relationships with their parents will be imperative in working to prevent suicide among this population.

Language: en